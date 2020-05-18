BJP worker murder: SC admits plea against stay on CBI probe

The Supreme Court on Monday admitted a plea by the Karnataka government, against the High Court’s order that stayed the CBI probe into the 2016 murder of BJP worker Yogeshgouda Goudar.

Former minister and senior Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni is an accused in the case.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Indu Malhotra and Aniruddha Bose issued notice to accused Basavraj Shivappa Muttagi and others, after hearing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and state government counsel Shubhranshu

Padhi.

The court tagged the state government’s petition, along with a pending plea by the CBI against the High Court’s order of November 21, 2019.

The court had, on February 21, stayed the High Court’s order which had suspended the CBI probe. It had then allowed the central investigation agency to continue its probe.

In its special leave petition, the state government said the HC’s interim order stalled the entire proceedings, more particularly the objective of conducting fair and transparent investigation in the light of serious allegations made against higher police officials and of involvement of politicians.

“The interim order of stay may lead to destruction of fresh evidence, intimidation of witnesses, etc,” it contended.

The CBI took over the investigation into the matter in September 2019, on a recommendation made by the Karnataka government, after the change in dispensation.

The state police had already completed its investigation and filed a charge sheet against the prime accused Muttagi.

Goudar, a Dharwad ZP member, was hacked to death on June 15, 2016, at his gym, allegedly by accomplices of Muttagi, after throwing chilli powder on his face.