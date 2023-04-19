BJP youth leader Praveen Kammar murdered in Dharwad

BJP youth leader Praveen Kammar murdered in Dharwad

The involvement of political rivals is suspected in the murder

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 19 2023, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 11:36 ist
Praveen Kammar. Credit: Twitter/@Tejasvi_Surya

BJP youth wing member and Kottur Gram Panchayat vice-president Praveen Kammar was brutally murdered on Tuesday night.

Taking to social media, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Tejasvi Surya said, "With deep anguish, we share the news of the murder of Sri Praveen Kammar. He was brutally murdered by suspected political rivals late last night."

The BJP leader also suspected the involvement of political rivals in the BJYM Dharwad unit executive member's murder.

"BJYM demands immediate arrest of the killers," he added.

More to follow...

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Dharwad
BJYM

