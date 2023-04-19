BJP youth leader Praveen Kammar murdered in Dharwad

BJP youth wing member and Kottur Gram Panchayat vice-president Praveen Kammar was brutally murdered on Tuesday night.
Taking to social media, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Tejasvi Surya said, "With deep anguish, we share the news of the murder of Sri Praveen Kammar. He was brutally murdered by suspected political rivals late last night."
With deep anguish, we share the news of the murder of BJYM Dharwad Unit Executive Member & Kottur Gram Panchayat VP, Sri Praveen Kammar.
He was brutally murdered by suspected political rivals late last night.
BJYM demands immediate arrest of the killers & pray for his Sadgati. pic.twitter.com/eI6SW1nKEh
— Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 19, 2023
The BJP leader also suspected the involvement of political rivals in the BJYM Dharwad unit executive member's murder.
"BJYM demands immediate arrest of the killers," he added.
More to follow...
