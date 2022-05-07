BJP Yuva Morcha protest against AAP in Bengaluru

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 07 2022, 21:55 ist
  • updated: May 08 2022, 05:09 ist
The BJP Yuva Morcha on Saturday staged an agitation outside the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) office here in Austin Town to protest the arrest of the saffron party’s leader Tajindar Bagga.

The protest was led by BJP Yuva Morcha Karnataka president Dr Sandeep Kumar against the arrest of Bagga by the AAP-ruled Punjab police. In a statement, Kumar said Bhaskar Rao, a former IPS officer, should have guided Kejriwal before the police arrested Bagga. 

During the protest, the police detained Kumar along with other Yuva Morcha leaders. 

Condemning the BJP’s protest, AAP media convener Jagadish V Sadam said the party’s office was “cleansed” using gomutra (cow urine). “The BJP is so corrupt and in love with violence that our office had to be cleansed,” Sadam said. He accused the police of being partisan and compared the BJP’s protest with the one that was done outside Delhi CM Kejriwal’s house. 

BJP
Yuva Morcha
Karnataka
Aam Aadmi Party
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

