BJP's days numbered in Karnataka, claims Shivakumar

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said that the days of the BJP government were numbered in the state as people were left unhappy over the handling of the Covid second wave.

“The state government has failed to control the death rate in the state. It is now charging Rs 900 from the poor for vaccination. The days of BJP are numbered in the state,” he said.

Lashing out at the pace of vaccination in Karnataka, he said that the state Congress unit was willing to provide free vaccines for everyone in Karnataka provided the government permitted the same.

Read | During Covid-19 third wave, parents may be allowed into wards to look after kids

On Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s remarks earlier in the day about his continuation as CM, Shivakumar said that there was a hidden strategy in his remarks. His statement can be interpreted in three to four ways, he said. “It could be a dare for the high command to change him or that he is an obedient worker of the party,” Shivakumar said.

“Now there are talks of replacing Yediyurappa... According to me he is a strong man and will not be easily cowed. We will wait and watch what happens,” he

said.

The spat between IAS officers in Mysuru showed that the administrative machinery of the state has collapsed. People are the victims of this misgovernance, he added.