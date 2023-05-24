BJP's regressive bills will be revised: Priyank Kharge

BJP's regressive bills will be revised, revoked in Karnataka: Priyank Kharge

He said the new government would withdraw all the legislations and orders that hamper the state's economic progress and prosperity, and goes against the interests of Kannadigas

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 24 2023, 19:08 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 19:08 ist
Priyank Kharge. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday said the orders and legislations enforced under the previous BJP regime like school textbook revision and anti-conversion laws, which are against the state's interest, would be revised or withdrawn by the new Congress government after reviewing them.

He said the new government would withdraw all the legislations and orders that hamper the state's economic progress and prosperity, and goes against the interests of Kannadigas.

Also Read | Priyank Kharge elevated to top leadership in Karnataka Congress
 

"Previous government had decided to observe certain jayantis (birth anniversary of prominent figures) and left out others. Not only jayantis, their orders, whether it is regarding textbooks, anti-cow slaughter, anti-conversion bills (laws), all of them will be revised," Kharge said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said: "All those bills (laws) and orders that hamper the economic progress of Karnataka, its prosperity, and will affect Kannadigas, will be withdrawn. Making Karnataka once again the number one is our intention, and we will take steps in that direction."

Kharge, the son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kahrge, is one among eight ministers inducted into the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led cabinet last week.

   

Karnataka
Priyank Kharge
Congress
Karnataka News
BJP

