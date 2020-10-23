BJP's vaccine sop in Bihar: Patil seeks EC probe; C T Ravi defends it

Taking a dig at the BJP’s promise of providing free Covid vaccine for all in its manifesto in poll-bound Bihar, senior Congress legislator H K Patil said, the saffron party can stoop to any level to grab power.

Covid vaccines should be made available to every citizen for free. There should not be any discrimination in immunisation against coronavirus. It is a shame that they are playing politics in such a sensitive issue, Patil charged.

The Election Commission should take note of the free Covid vaccine as a poll promise and initiate a stringent action against the BJP, he urged.

‘Nothing wrong’

BJP national general secretary and District Minister C T Ravi on Friday defended his party’s poll sop ahead of the Assembly polls in Bihar saying that there was nothing wrong in offering free Covid-19 vaccine as a poll promise, reports DHNS from Chikkamagaluru.

Speaking to reporters, he said political parties had offered free rice and laptops as poll promise in the past. “Rice helps in overcoming hunger while vaccination helps in saving life. Is it not a notable service to offer free vaccination? Why is the BJP’s poll promise (of free Covid vaccine) being criticised, he asked.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s statements on KPCC president D K Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah should have been taken in a sportive spirit by the Congress, he said and added Kateel had not levelled any personal allegations against them.

“If Kateel’s remarks have them, then what about the kind of language used by former CM Siddaramaiah on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “He (Siddaramaiah) had used uncultured language on Twitter, We are not enemies. We are only political opponents,” said C T Ravi.