'Bluetooth devices, microphones used for SDA exam malpractices'

A few job aspirants who appeared for second division assistant (SDA) exams on September 19, 2021, reportedly used bluetooth and microphones devices to commit malpractices, a Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) enquiry report reveals.

The exams were held to fill up 1,323 posts. It is said that the investigation officer appointed by the KPSC for the alleged irregularities stated that Anand H Amajigol, Babanna K Waddar and Vithal Hulagbal indulged in malpractices.

Amajigol wrote the exam at BVB Sangha's English Medium High School, Vidyagiri, Bagalkot, Waddar appeared for the exam at Anjuman English Medium High School in Belagavi and Hulagbal wrote the exam at Sakri PU College in Bagalkot.

Based on the report, the KPSC, at its recent meeting, decided to ban the trio from appearing for any exams the commission holds in future.

Room invigilators, examination centre supervisors and deputy commissioner had submitted a report about involvement of the trio in the irregularities.

The KPSC had slapped notices on the trio based on the report. Cases were registered against them in the jurisdictional police stations.

However, the trio had denied charges against them, prompting the KPSC to appoint an officer to conduct a probe. The investigation officer submitted a report with evidence.

"Probe regarding irregularities in the SDA exams is on. More candidates will be debarred once the probe concludes. It is not possible to say anything at this stage about the number of candidates involved in irregularities," Vikas Kishore Suralkar, secretary, KPSC, told DH.