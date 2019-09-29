B'luru awarded for smoke-free laws

DH News Service
DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  Sep 29 2019
  • updated: Sep 29 2019, 01:04am ist

Bengaluru has been awarded the 2019 Asia Pacific Cities Alliance for Tobacco (APCAT) Control and NCDs Prevention 'APCAT AWARD 2019' for its leadership in increasing local compliance with state smoke-free laws. 

The award was announced on September 26 at the 4th APCAT Summit held at Bogor, Indonesia. Bengaluru has been awarded for the implementation of smoke-free laws with a special focus on secondhand smoke. The project, called 'Smoke-Free Bengaluru', under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has been recognised for the same. 

