B'luru gang-rape case: Cong blames inefficiency of K'taka Home Minister

The Karnataka unit of the Congress on Saturday slammed the state's ruling BJP government over the gang-rape of a minor girl in a moving car in Bengaluru and claimed that the incident is the result of inefficiency of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said due to the inefficiency of the home minister, the state police department has derailed.

"The police's inactiveness during the phase of elections is dangerous. I request the Election Commission to monitor the functioning of the police department," he appealed.

The gang-rape was carried out by four men on March 25. The victim hails from the city's Koramangala area.

"The people have lost faith in the existence of a law and order system in the state," Siddaramaiah maintained.

He further said that the government was supposed to finish off anti-social elements and criminals. "Now, the common people are putting up with the results of giving a red carpet welcome to rowdy sheeters, murderers to the party and facilitating them."

"When questioned about the collapse of the law and order system in the state, Jnanedra reacted strongly in the Assembly session. His inefficiency is the reason for all these atrocities," Siddaramaiah charged.

"The talk of people that the Home Minister is capable of making transfers as per the suggestion of a criminal is becoming true," he alleged.

Meanwhile, probe into the incident has revealed that the accused persons had approached the girl in the pretext of moral policing.

They questioned her while she was sitting with a male friend in a park late in the night.

Also Read: Karnataka minor gang-raped after being promised to get mobile phone

Initially, one of the accused questioned her and later returned with his friends and kidnapped the girl.

The accused are aged between 23 and 24 years. Two are office boys, one is an electrician and another works with a BPO.

The accused hailed from the same place. The victim is shocked and under treatment following the incident.

She is cooperating with the investigating officers.

The victim had told the police that she was gang raped throughout the night in the moving car.

She lodged a complaint on March 26.