BMRCL begins tree felling even as activists move Karnataka High Court

Days after activists moved the high court against the BBMP’s permission to fell trees for a metro project, the BMRCL began felling the trees at the Jayanagar Fire Station, citing that there was no stay to the nod by the civic body.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) gave a permit to fell 165 trees for the Gottigere-Nagawara metro line of Phase 2 (Reach 6). It had said its order would come into effect 15 days after publishing the same on the website.

However, Dattatreya T Devare of Bangalore Environment Trust, whose public interest litigation led to the setting up of the latest tree committee, moved the court questioning the BBMP’s permission.

While Devare refused to speak about the petition, activist Arun Prasad, who is closely following the case, said he was shocked to see the felling of trees on Sunday afternoon.

“Even in the middle of COVID-19 crisis, the court has agreed to hear the case. The BBMP should have understood its importance and waited for three more days,” he said.

Officials from BMRCL refused to comment. However, on its part, the corporation seemed to have gone ahead with the civic body’s nod after waiting for 15 days as per the court order.

The nod was based on the tree committee recommendations, which the petitioner has questioned. The petitioner approached the court on June 1. However, as no stay was given, about 30 trees were axed near the Jayanagar Fire Station on Sunday.

Alexander James, another activist, said at least three trees were cut at Vellara Junction, about 100 yards from the All Saints’ Church. “These were old trees with huge canopy. It is sad the officials could not retain them,” he said.

BBMP Deputy Conservator of Forests H S Ranganathaswamy did not answer the calls and messages. However, sources in the BBMP said there was nothing wrong. “We have proceeded according to the rule,” the source said.

Prasad said the government organisations should not have exploited the legal gaps. “The BBMP’s permission itself is questionable. If officials were confident of the order to fell trees, what would they lose in a matter of three days? It is not just the legalities, where is the ethics,” he asked.