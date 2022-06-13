BMTC appeals to employees not to fall for divisive news

A day after reports that Hindu drivers in the BMTC were wearing saffron shawls to protest Muslims wearing a skull cap, BMTC officials as well as workers rejected the claims and urged for caution.

Led by a regional news channel, a small section of the media reported that Hindu drivers have decided to wear saffron shawls to assert their faith in response and protest against Muslim drivers wearing a skull cap. The channel showed a video clip in which a driver with a red cloth was walking to his bus. The image of a person in a skull scap sitting with other drivers was shown as Muslims violating the dress code.

BMTC vice-chairman M R Venkatesh requested employees not to be led astray. “One can observe that some drivers, regardless of religion, carry a towel to wipe off their sweat. The video actually showed a driver with a red towel. With regard to the person wearing a skull cap, we first need to ascertain if he is our employee. Even if he is an employee, it doesn’t bar him from wearing a skull cap after the work,” he said.

He requested the media’s cooperation in strengthening the organisation. “I spoke to heads of six of eight divisions and they said there is no such problem between the employees. The BMTC is suffering due to the losses caused in the aftermath of Covid. This is the time we and our employees need full support from the media,” he said.

Anand, leader of a KSRTC and BMTC Workers Union, said the episode was unfortunate. “Employees should be careful about forces that are trying to create divisions,” he said.