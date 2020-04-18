BMTC puts its buses on hire, makes mask compulsory

A day after the state government said that IT and ITeS companies can reopen with 50% of the workforce, the BMTC has opened its doors to provide buses on a contract basis to such firms, along with government departments and companies in the essential sector.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has issued a circular to all its divisional controllers and traffic officers in this regard. Those travelling in such buses have to compulsorily cover their nose and mouth with a face mask and maintain social distancing.

Accordingly, state and central government departments, industries and IT sector companies permitted by the government can hire the BMTC buses on a contract basis.

The BMTC has not changed the contract rates. Companies can hire the buses for 12 hours (200 km) by paying Rs 9,000 for Pushpak buses, Rs 8,000 for General buses and Rs 7,200 for 'midi' buses. Hiring a bus for 24 hours (250 km), will cost a little more: Pushpak - Rs 10,000, General - Rs 9,000, and 'Midi' buses - Rs 8,250.

Those hiring the buses have to follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 15. "Contractors should not allow people with fever and other diseases to board the bus. Travellers have to clean their hands with sanitiser after boarding the buses," the circular said.

Additionally, the BMTC personnel have to ensure social distancing while travellers board and deboard the bus.