Board exams in Karnataka may be put off by 2 months

Board exams in Karnataka may be put off by 2 months

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 03 2020, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 02:42 ist
The technical committee has suggested postponing board exams to June/July. PTI File Photo

The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in the state are likely to be delayed by at least two months for the present academic year.

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education, which had asked the Karnataka Secondary Education and Examination Board and Department of Pre-University Education to prepare a time table for board exams recently, has now directed the officials to wait for a while.

Following the delay in reopening schools, absence of offline classes and lack online access to many, the technical committee suggested postponing board exams for SSLC and PUC 2 from the existing March/April to June/July.

Dr C N Manjunath, director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardio Vascular Sciences, Bengaluru, a member of the Technical Committee, told DH, "We suggested postponement of the board exams by two months."

The committee has also suggested curtailing summer vacations considering the loss of academic days and manage it in the next academic year.

Meanwhile, the committee's report recommending reopening schools from January has created confusion as the same panel had warned of a suspected second wave in January-February.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
SSLC
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 