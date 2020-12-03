Board exams in Karnataka may be put off by 2 months

The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in the state are likely to be delayed by at least two months for the present academic year.

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education, which had asked the Karnataka Secondary Education and Examination Board and Department of Pre-University Education to prepare a time table for board exams recently, has now directed the officials to wait for a while.

Following the delay in reopening schools, absence of offline classes and lack online access to many, the technical committee suggested postponing board exams for SSLC and PUC 2 from the existing March/April to June/July.

Dr C N Manjunath, director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardio Vascular Sciences, Bengaluru, a member of the Technical Committee, told DH, "We suggested postponement of the board exams by two months."

The committee has also suggested curtailing summer vacations considering the loss of academic days and manage it in the next academic year.

Meanwhile, the committee's report recommending reopening schools from January has created confusion as the same panel had warned of a suspected second wave in January-February.