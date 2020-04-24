Board for widespread testing of domestic, wild animals to map KFD spread

As the number of patients with Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) rise in the Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada, officials have urged the government to take up widespread testing of both wild and domestic animals to map the spread of the disease.

Though the disease has been reported from 12 districts in the last 50 years, a complete study of the virus and regular monitoring of its geographical spread is yet to be done.

Karnataka Biodiversity Board Chairman Anant Hegade Ashisara met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa , seeking urgent measures. “The government’s efforts in vaccination, upgraded testing and treatment has helped in improving the curative measures. But we need to go deeper into the preventive measures. So, there is an urgent need to begin testing of both wild and domestic animals to understand vital clues about the spread of the virus,” Ashisara said.

He said experts from National Institute of Virology in Pune and other reputed institutions have recommended comprehensive studies of the virus. “A multidisciplinery study involving experts from the field of epidemiology, pathology, zoonotic disease, environmental science and forest departments need to come together to understand the problem,” he said.

Dr Kiran, the nodal officer for Kyasanur Forest Disease, said, the existing vaccination has shown good results. As many as 229 cases have been reported from three districts, including by 160 from Shivamogga and 29 from Uttara Kannada.

“Of them, only 9% had a history of vaccination. We believe the vaccine has been very effective in fighting the disease. Only those who did not receive the three rounds of vaccine in time have been affected. We need better awareness on vaccination among adults,” he said.

Health officials in Shivamogga said setting up a Biosafety Level-3 lab in Shivamogga will help the district to prepare better for the fight against the

virus.