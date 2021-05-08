Boeing to set up oxygenated bed hospitals in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi

American aircraft manufacturer Boeing will set up two hospitals with 200 oxygenated beds each in Karnataka.

While one of the hospitals will come up at Yelananka, Bengaluru, the other will be at Kalaburagi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, announced this in a tweet. According to a letter written by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to Sitharaman, Boeing had come forward to setting up a 200-bed hospital only in Yelananka.

But due to surging Covid cases in Karnataka, Yediyurappa had written to the union finance minister to request Boeing to set up another facility in Kalaburagi, as it would help serve many adjoining districts in North Karnataka.

Following the same, Sitharaman announced that Boeing would set up two oxygenated bed hospitals in the state.