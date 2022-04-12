Bogus site case: Five BDA engineers get relief from HC

The high court has quashed a trial court’s order taking cognisance of the charges against five BDA engineers who are accused of sharing the draft Correct Dimension Report (CDR) for the fictitious allotment of sites.

Partly allowing the petitions filed by A Krishnamurthy and four others, Justice M Nagaprasanna directed the competent authority to pass appropriate orders on giving the prosecution sanction under Section 197 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The petitioners — working as assistant executive engineers and assistant engineers — were entrusted with preparing the CDR when a complaint was filed against them with the BDA’s vigilance wing. The complaint accused them of colluding with Indar Kumar, accused number two in the case, in creating certain documents for the purpose of fictitious allotment of sites coming under the BDA’s jurisdiction.

Police searched Kumar’s house and recovered some draft CDRs prepared by the engineers. Police filed a charge sheet on December 4, 2021.

On March 2, 2021, police wrote to the competent authority seeking permission to prosecute the engineers. The matter is still pending.

In their defence, the engineers argued that besides the absence of the statutory requirement of sanction, there is no evidence to proceed against them in the case. They also pointed out that in all the 212 witness statements recorded in the charge sheet, their names figure nowhere. They claimed that conducting the trial against them would become an abuse of the process of law.

The prosecution countered this, saying the allegations have been mentioned in a summary of the charge sheet and that the petitioners should come out clean only by trial.

Justice Nagaprasanna remitted the matter back to the competent authority for passing appropriate orders on the grant of sanction or otherwise to prosecute the engineers.

