Boltesque sprint fast tracks Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda to fame

With social media going gaga over Kambala jockey clocking 145 metres in a mind-numbing 13.61 seconds in a traditional buffalo race, recently, the 28-year-old Srinivas Gowda has caught the attention of the nation with netizens comparing him to the all-time great sprinter Usain Bolt.

After his Boltesque sprint, Gowda has been asked to give trials at Sports Authority of India (SAI) South Centre in Bengaluru. The district Information department has received instructions from Labour Secretary P Manivannan to escort Srinivas Gowda to Bengaluru on Monday.

Retweeting Anand Mahindra’s tweet, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, said, “I’ll call Karnataka’s Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches. There’s lack of knowledge in masses about the standards of Olympics especially in athletics where ultimate human strength & endurance are surpassed. I’ll ensure that no talents in India is left out untested. (sic).”

Replying to another tweet, Rijiju said “Officials from SAI have contacted him. His rail ticket is done and he will reach SAI centre on Monday. I will ensure top national coaches to conduct his trials properly. We are team @narendramodi ji and will do everything to identify sporting talents!.”

“Just one look at his physique & you know this man is capable of extraordinary athletic feats. Now either @KirenRijiju provides him training as a 100m sprinter or we get Kambala to become an Olympic event. Either way, we want a gold medal for Srinivasa!,” chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra had tweeted.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor was not the one to be left behind. The Congress MP tweeted “Faster Than Usain Bolt? Karnataka Man Running With Buffaloes Covers 100 Metres in Just 9.55 Seconds. I urge the Athletics Association of India to take this man under their wing & make an Olympic champion of him. Wonder how many hidden talents we have!”