Bommai addresses increasing moral policing in Karnataka

When there is no morality, there will be actions and reactions, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

"Can we live without morality in society?," the CM asked while responding to a question by media persons regarding increasing incidents of moral policing.

"It is important that the sentiments of people are not violated. Thus the onus on protecting social harmony is on everybody", he added.

On the Covid-19 front, he said a meeting of experts will be convened after Dasara to assess the situation in order to ease travel restrictions imposed on those arriving from Kerala and Maharastra. A decision on the reopening of primary schools will also be taken at the same meeting, he said.

The clinical trials on administering the Covid 19 vaccine to children aged between 2 and 14 years is at the final stage, he said.

"After the vaccination drive gets approval, we will vaccinate, children, youth and elderly as according to the centre's norms. Karnataka and Dakshina Kannada district are already ahead in vaccination drive" he said.

Responding to a question about the state's coal situation, the CM said that Karnataka presently has 9863 metric tonnes of coal.

"If we get three more rakes, we will be in a comfortable position", he said.

"In order to procure sufficient quantities of coal, we have held talks with the Singaneri collieries on providing two rakes. I also held talks with Union Minister of Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar, and will get more rakes within two days", he further said.

The CM was at the Mangalore International Airport, leaving for Udupi.

He visited the Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara temple before returning to Bengaluru.

Check out the latest DH videos: