Bommai announces formation of 7th pay panel for govt employees

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced the constitution of the 7th Pay Commission headed by retired chief secretary Sudhakar Rao to revise the salary of government employees.
State Government Employees’ Association president C S Shadakshari had met Bommai in Bengaluru recently and the CM had reportedly promised the delegation that he would direct the commission to submit an interim report at the earliest and that the recommendations of the panel would be implemented by March 2024.
The pay commission is generally formed once in five years. But this time, it has been constituted before the period. The revised pay scales are expected to reflect in the salaries of government employees before the enforcement of the model code of conduct in the poll-bound state. It will benefit some six lakh employees.
(With agency inputs)
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
King Charles narrowly avoids being hit by eggs in York
Women stopped from entering amusement parks in Kabul
Virat sustains groin blow but fit ahead of semis
Son says he's fit for WC after eye socket fracture
UP couple celebrate birthday of their goat kids
In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors