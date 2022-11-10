Bommai announces formation of 7th pay panel for govt employees

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced the constitution of the 7th Pay Commission headed by retired chief secretary Sudhakar Rao to revise the salary of government employees.

State Government Employees’ Association president C S Shadakshari had met Bommai in Bengaluru recently and the CM had reportedly promised the delegation that he would direct the commission to submit an interim report at the earliest and that the recommendations of the panel would be implemented by March 2024.

The pay commission is generally formed once in five years. But this time, it has been constituted before the period. The revised pay scales are expected to reflect in the salaries of government employees before the enforcement of the model code of conduct in the poll-bound state. It will benefit some six lakh employees.

