Bommai announces formation of 7th pay panel

Bommai announces formation of 7th pay panel for govt employees

The pay commission is generally formed once in five years. But this time, it has been constituted before the period

DHNS
DHNS, Davangere,
  • Nov 10 2022, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 04:33 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced the constitution of the 7th Pay Commission headed by retired chief secretary Sudhakar Rao to revise the salary of government employees.

State Government Employees’ Association president C S Shadakshari had met Bommai in Bengaluru recently and the CM had reportedly promised the delegation that he would direct the commission to submit an interim report at the earliest and that the recommendations of the panel would be implemented by March 2024.

The pay commission is generally formed once in five years. But this time, it has been constituted before the period. The revised pay scales are expected to reflect in the salaries of government employees before the enforcement of the model code of conduct in the poll-bound state. It will benefit some six lakh employees.

(With agency inputs)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
7th Pay Commission
government jobs
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

King Charles narrowly avoids being hit by eggs in York

King Charles narrowly avoids being hit by eggs in York

Women stopped from entering amusement parks in Kabul

Women stopped from entering amusement parks in Kabul

Virat sustains groin blow but fit ahead of semis

Virat sustains groin blow but fit ahead of semis

Son says he's fit for WC after eye socket fracture

Son says he's fit for WC after eye socket fracture

UP couple celebrate birthday of their goat kids

UP couple celebrate birthday of their goat kids

In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors

In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors

 