Bommai announces portal for adoption of stray dogs

Bommai announces portal for adoption of stray dogs

An avid animal lover himself, Bommai was in tears while carrying out the final rites of his favourite dog when he was serving as the Home Minister

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 17 2023, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 15:08 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrives to present the State Budget for the financial year 2023-24, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced to set up an online portal to facilitate the adoption of stray dogs in the state.

"For nursing and caring of street dogs, a software will be developed to help the public. Through this online portal, the animal lovers can register their names for adoption of dogs," he said as part of his budget speech in the Assembly.

Also Read: Bommai loosens purse strings for farmers, women and devotees in pre-poll Budget

Chief Minister Bommai also announced Rs 5 crore grant for development of Mudhol Hound canine breed, recognised by the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (ICAR). Recognised globally, the breed has the distinction of being inducted into the Indian Army.

Bommai also assured that to prevent cruelty on animals, the Animal Welfare Board will be granted Rs 5 crore. He also announced establishment of mobile clinics to treat injured and abandoned animals in Bengaluru.

An avid animal lover himself, Bommai was in tears while carrying out the final rites of his favourite dog when he was serving as the Home Minister.

He had become emotional after watching 777 Charlie and wept while talking to the media remembering his favourite dog, after assuming the CM's post.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Budget
basavaraj bommai
stray dogs

What's Brewing

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

 