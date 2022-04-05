Bommai announces sops for SC/STs

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Tuesday that the subsidy being paid to SC/STs under the Land Ownership Scheme will be hiked to Rs 20 lakh from the existing Rs 15 lakh.

Bommai was speaking on the occasion of Babu Jagjivan Ram's 115th birth anniversary.

The government has also decided to increase the assistance provided for home construction to SC/STs to Rs 2 lakh from the existing Rs 1.75 lakh, Bommai said.

In addition, Karnataka will introduce Babu Jagjivan Ram Employment scheme for the benefit of SC/ST entrepreneurs. This scheme will be implemented in a month's time, Bommai said.

Jagjivan Ram, a former deputy prime minister, is an icon for Dalit (Left).

"The state government has decided to provide free power up to 75 units for SC/ST communities in rural areas. A government order to this effect would be issued within a week," Bommai said.

A special scheme to provide training for SC/ST students in boarding schools to appear in various competitive exams would be launched this year, Bommai added.

Meanwhile, some activists identifying themselves with the Adi Jambava Association raised slogans against the government.

During the event, some activists took objection that many chairs were empty and alleged that the government had not made enough efforts to invite more people to Jagjivan Ram's birth anniversary. Some of them even protested that the government benefits were not reaching the Madiga community and demanded a separate 6 per cent reservation.

However, the police took the situation under control and the members were led away.

