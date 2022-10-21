Bommai announces tax exemption for Appu's 'Gandhadha Gudi'

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced a tax exemption for Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhadha Gudi, slated to release on October 28. It is based on environmental protection and the need to conserve green spaces around us.

Addressing the media at Puneetha Parva, the pre-release event of Gandhadha Gudi held at Palace Grounds in the city on Friday, Bommai said he is happy to participate in an event that gives an impression that Puneeth is still with us. Bommai added that Puneeth Rajkumar had been popular as a child artist and acted in several movies. But his work in the Kannada film industry etched him in the hearts of millions. "For us Appu is alive," he added.

Karnataka Ratna award for Puneeth

The state government will present the Karnataka Ratna award to the late actor on November 1, Chief Minister Bommai said. "The award will be presented in front of the Vidhana Soudha."

Higher Education minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said, "The film stresses the need to preserve nature for the next generation. It has a message for the world."

A host of dignitaries from the South Indian film industry were present. The audience were treated to song, dance and music performed by actors. Top actors from the Kannada, Tamil and Telugu language industries paid their tributes to Puneeth and recollected his contributions to Kannada cinema.