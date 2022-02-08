Bommai appeals for peace amid Hijab row

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday appealed students to maintain peace amid the ongoing hijab row.

"I am appealing to the student community to maintain peace and focus on studies," the CM told reporters here.

The CM, who was in Delhi on a two-day tour, also appealed political leaders not to give any provocative statements on this issue.

"I am closely monitoring the developments in the state. Till the Karnataka High Court deliver its judgement, everybody should be patient. Once the judgement comes, the government will follow the court order," he said.

