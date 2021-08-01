Bommai back in Delhi; ministry formation likely this week

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai travelled to Delhi for a second time within a week to finalise the list of Cabinet ministers with the BJP high command in Delhi.

The CM will hold talks with BJP national president J P Nadda and return on Monday, following which induction of new ministers is likely to happen within a couple of days.

The party leadership is expected to follow a similar strategy, as in 2019 under B S Yediyurappa, when most of the new Cabinet ministers were selected by the high command.

However, sources say that BJP leadership could allow some room for Bommai to induct some names in his Cabinet to ensure the smooth functioning of the government.

Bommai had returned from Delhi on Saturday after meeting the party leadership following his elevation as CM.

Since Lingayat (Sadar) was made the CM, leaders from the Panchamasali community are expected to get more representation in the Cabinet. Moreover, the high command is reported to be keen on appointing young faces to the Cabinet with its sight on the 2023 general elections.

There are talks that the new Cabinet will have three or four deputy CMs, due to pressure from various caste groups over-representation in the state Cabinet.