'Bommai govt's countdown has begun, BJP is nothing without BSY'

Opposition leader in Legislative Council S R Patil said countdown has begun for Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government as the party is nothing without B S Yediyurappa.
Speaking at a press meet here on Wednesday, he said, “The BJP leaders had created a hue and cry when I told this about six months ago. My statement became true now”.
The BJP is a divided house now and the validity of the Bommai government is about to expire soon, Patil predicted.
He said the BJP leaders are fighting for the chair and the ministers are upset over the allocation of portfolios and some are demanding plum portfolios. Hence, this government will not last long, he said.
