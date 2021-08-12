'Bommai govt's countdown on, BJP nothing without BSY'

'Bommai govt's countdown has begun, BJP is nothing without BSY'

The BJP is a divided house now and the validity of the Bommai government is about to expire soon, Patil predicted

Gururaj B R
Gururaj B R, DHNS,
  • Aug 12 2021, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 03:24 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH Photo

Opposition leader in Legislative Council S R Patil said countdown has begun for Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government as the party is nothing without B S Yediyurappa. 

Speaking at a press meet here on Wednesday, he said, “The BJP leaders had created a hue and cry when I told this about six months ago. My statement became true now”.

The BJP is a divided house now and the validity of the Bommai government is about to expire soon, Patil predicted.

He said the BJP leaders are fighting for the chair and the ministers are upset over the allocation of portfolios and some are demanding plum portfolios. Hence, this government will not last long, he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
BJP
B S Yediyurappa
basavaraj bommai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Code Red: Time to act on climate change

Code Red: Time to act on climate change

Jumbo problem: A collective responsibility

Jumbo problem: A collective responsibility

Saudi’s social revolution comes at Riyadh dining tables

Saudi’s social revolution comes at Riyadh dining tables

Chandrayaan-2 device detects H2O molecules on the Moon

Chandrayaan-2 device detects H2O molecules on the Moon

Purrfect match: Shelter puts lonely animals on Tinder

Purrfect match: Shelter puts lonely animals on Tinder

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

 