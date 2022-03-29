Bommai has become a puppet, says Kumaraswamy on Muslim traders' ban in temples

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had become "a puppet of certain organisations" and launched an attack on the BJP government over Muslim traders being banned from participating in Hindu religious fairs.

The state government must take immediate action against those seeking a ban on Muslim traders and making provocative statements on social media, the former CM demanded.

"Even though the situation has turned grim, the Chief Minister has not taken any action," Kumaraswamy said. "The CM and the Home Minister are not exclusive to one community. They represent all citizens of the state. They are obliged to assure the safety and security of all these citizens. If they continue to do this, people of this state will remove them from power," he said.

Commenting on vote bank politics, Kumaraswamy said the BJP is trying to replicate in Karnataka what it did in Uttar Pradesh. "But, the situation in the two states are very different. Such politics will not work here," he said.

He also launched an attack against Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri. "When there are such burning issues, instead of making space for such discussions, the Speaker is holding a session on electoral reforms," he said.

