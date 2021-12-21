Bommai hikes crop loss aid for farmers

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced a new crop loss compensation regime for farmers that will cost the government an additional Rs 1,200 crore.

Bommai was replying to the debate in the Assembly on the flood situation and the massive crop losses suffered by farmers.

“As per NDRF norms, Rs 6,800 is the amount fixed for crop loss per hectare on dry land. We’ve decided to pay an additional Rs 6,800. Similarly, we will pay an additional Rs 11,500 to Rs 13,500 per hectare fixed for irrigated land. For horticultural crops, Rs 18,000 per hectare is paid. We will add Rs 10,000 to this,” Bommai said, adding that this measure could cost his government an excess Rs 1,200 crore.

With this, Bommai has followed the footsteps of his predecessor BS Yediyurappa, who also hiked the input subsidy for farmers in October 2019. Bommai said the hike will benefit farmers who have suffered crop losses on 12.69 lakh hectares.

Bommai defended the performance of his government in the handling of the flood situation. “Our government has always responded to the needs of farmers,” he said.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the government had not faltered in dealing with the floods and heavy rainfall. “So far, we have spent Rs 1,469.57 crore towards compensation to farmers and those whose homes were damaged,” he said.

Between July and November, Ashoka said heavy rainfall killed 62 people, 795 animals and damaged 54,716 homes, 45,119 km of roads and 13,419 government buildings.

“When the Congress was in power, they took months to submit memorandums to the Centre. We did it within 15 days,” Ashoka said. “Also, the Siddaramaiah government took 6-8 months to pay compensation to farmers. We’re paying farmers within days directly to their bank accounts.”

Ashoka also pointed out that Karnataka’s SDRF money has gone up from Rs 1,214 crore to Rs 3,823 crore.

“We have faced the flood situation effectively by keeping our officials active,” Ashoka said, laying out details to counter Congress’ claim that no minister toured flood-hit districts.