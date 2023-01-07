Bommai launches logo of National Youth Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival on January 12

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 07 2023, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 06:09 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday released the logo of the National Youth Festival, scheduled to be held in Hubballi from January 12 to 14.

Speaking at the logo launch event held in the city, the chief minister thanked the Union government for providing an opportunity for Karnataka to organise the National Youth Festival. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival on January 12.

Union Youth Empowerment and Sports minister Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi took part virtually. During the event, it was decided to convene a special session for youth politicians, where young MLAs, MPs and other young elected representatives will take part. The logo was designed by Odisha-based Bansilal Kethki. As many as 7,500 youth are expected to take part in the fest.

