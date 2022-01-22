Bommai launches website providing government programme information

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched a website providing information about central and state government programmes here recently.
The portal should work as a communication bridge between the people and government, he said.
The website would enable people to get detailed information on government programmes, their purpose and utility, he said.
A book containing guidelines to avail the benefit of various programmes was also launched on the occasion.
