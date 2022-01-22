Bommai launches website with details of govt programmes

Bommai launches website providing government programme information

The website would enable people to get detailed information on government programmes, their purpose and utility

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 22 2022, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2022, 00:20 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched a website providing information about central and state government programmes here recently.

The portal should work as a communication bridge between the people and government, he said.

The website would enable people to get detailed information on government programmes, their purpose and utility, he said.

A book containing guidelines to avail the benefit of various programmes was also launched on the occasion.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Bengaluru
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose

Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose

Queen of 'cringe pop' Dhinchak Pooja is back

Queen of 'cringe pop' Dhinchak Pooja is back

Poetic peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95

Poetic peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95

Design accident-free roads

Design accident-free roads

Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to Covid

Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to Covid

Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer

Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer

Open Sesame | Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy

Open Sesame | Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy

 