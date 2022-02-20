Bommai lays foundation stone for Aarati Mantap project

Bommai lays foundation stone for Aarati Mantap project

DHNS
DHNS, Harihar,
  • Feb 20 2022, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 03:12 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai performs pooja to Tungabhadra River in Harihar on Sunday. Vachananda swami of Panchamasali Peetha, Ministers Murugesh Nirani and Byrathi Basavaraj are seen. Credit: DH Photo/Satish Badiger

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday laid the foundation stone for South India’s first Aarati Mantap project on the Tungabhadra river bank in Harihar town in Davanagere district.

The government has released Rs 10 crore for the project, while administrative approval has been given for the Rs 30 crore action plan.

“A total of 108 mantaps will come up on the Tungabhadra river bank for the Tunga Aarati programme on the lines of Ganga Aarati in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The government will transform the place into a major tourist destination and pilgrimage centre,” Bommai told reporters.

A walking path between the rail bridge and the road bridge would be constructed on the river bank. Seating arrangements would be made as part of the project. The government would also clean the river, he added.

“The government has released Rs 40 crore for various works in Harihar under Nagarothana scheme,” he said.

