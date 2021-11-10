Bommai likely to meet PM Modi on November 11

Ahead of his trip to New Delhi on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11 and is scheduled to meet several central ministers on issues concerning the state's projects.

The Chief Minister, who is also likely to meet BJP national leadership during the visit, did not completely rule out the possibility of discussion on cabinet expansion.

"I'm leaving for Delhi today, where I will be meeting central ministers and I have sought time to meet the Prime Minister, the appointment is expected for tomorrow," Bommai said.

Also read: 100 days as CM: Bommai 'satisfied' with decisions taken so far

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said he will be meeting several central ministers on issues concerning the state's projects and will have a meeting with Karnataka's legal team to review and discuss inter-state river disputes concerning both Krishna and Cauvery.

The CM said he is also scheduled to attend an all India conclave organised by a television channel, before returning to Bengaluru tomorrow evening.

Responding to a question whether he will be meeting BJP national President J P Nadda to discuss cabinet expansion, he said, "I have sought time... I have not thought about it (to discuss cabinet expansion), but what will be discussed there, I don't know."

Check out latest videos from DH: