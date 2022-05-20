Bommai off to New Delhi, his second visit this month

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai left for New Delhi on Friday afternoon amid talk of a major revamp. This is his second visit to the national capital this month.

According to Bommai's itinerary, he is scheduled to meet Union ministers while his return journey is kept open.

Bommai was in New Delhi on May 10 and 11. He had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah who reportedly asked him to focus on winning the upcoming local body elections.

Bommai’s latest visit to New Delhi has raised questions even as speculation is rife that the party may consider a major surgery for the Cabinet ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

A section of BJP lawmakers is mounting pressure on the party for an expansion or reshuffle of the Cabinet. At present, Bommai has five positions vacant in the Cabinet. Bommai has maintained that a Cabinet exercise will happen based on a direction from the BJP central leadership.

Earlier this month, Shah had visited Bengaluru, which included lunch with select BJP leaders while denials poured out from party leaders saying Bommai will not be removed as the chief minister.

