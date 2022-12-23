Bommai orders CID probe into Ganga Kalyana scam

Bommai orders CID probe into Ganga Kalyana scam

An internal investigation earlier this year had found irregularities in tenders worth Rs 431 crore to dig over 14,000 borewells

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 23 2022, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 22:00 ist
CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH file photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered a CID probe into allegations of large-scale irregularities in the Ganga Kalyana scheme. 

Social Welfare Secretary Manivannan P has written to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) seeking necessary action. He said the CM has ordered a CID probe into the scam in which even officials are suspected to be involved.

An internal investigation earlier this year had found irregularities in tenders worth Rs 431 crore to dig over 14,000 borewells in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 financial years under the Ganga Kalyana scheme. It was found that bidders were selected based on fake or dubious documents.

basavaraj bommai
scam
Karnataka

