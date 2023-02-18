Bommai packs projects, sops in pre-poll budget

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai set the tone to the upcoming Assembly elections through the state Budget 2023, by announcing a wide range of infrastructure projects and welfare schemes targeting women, schedule castes, backward classes and minorities. This, coupled with announcement of projects such as a Ram temple in Ramanagara and development of Anjanadri Hill in Koppal, sets the poll pitch.

“I am presenting this Budget with the vision of responsibilities, targets and results for the next 25 years of Amritkaal,” Bommai said in his budget speech Friday, which lasted close to two hours and 40 minutes. Congress legislators arrived in the House with flowers on their ears as a mark of protest against the Budget.

In a positive turn in the post-pandemic situation, Bommai presented a revenue-surplus budget with revenue receipts estimated to be Rs 402 crore more than the expenditure. The state’s liabilities have come down to 24.20% (Rs 5.64 lakh crore) and the fiscal deficit to 2.6% (Rs 60,581 crore) of the GSDP, within the prescribed limit of the Fiscal Responsibility Act. No additional tax or increase in tax rates have been proposed.

Free education for students enrolling in government pre-university and degree colleges, free seats in professional courses under CET for 500 students studying in Kannada medium schools and free bus passes to girl students and women working in the organised sector are some of the welfare schemes promised in the budget. The government has also accorded Rs 100 crore to fight anaemia in the state with multi-dimensional interventions.

Rivalling the on-ground campaigns of Congress and the JD(S), the BJP-led government announced an additional 1 kg rice along with the existing 5 kgs to beneficiaries under the National Food Securities Act (NFSA). The government has also hiked the limit of short-term interest-free loans from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, apart from announcing a life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh to small and marginal farmers under Jeevan Jyothi Scheme.

With a whopping allocation of Rs 25,000 crore for irrigation projects, the Upper Krishna Stage III has received Rs 5,000 crore while Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated to the Kalasa Banduri projects.

Sops for Dalits, backward classes and minorities figure in with a grant of Rs 375 crore for more than 1,000 educational institutions run by mutts belonging to backward class communities. Funds for the Minority Development Corporation have nearly doubled to Rs 110 crore. The SCT/TSP funds have been increased to Rs 30,215 crore.

In a significant political move, Bommai announced the creation of a Kittur Karnataka Development Authority. The Lingayat-dominant region comprises Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Gadag and Bommai’s home district Haveri. The region, also an electorally important region, has received Rs 5,000 crore. Bommai’s second and last budget in the current government has a size of Rs 3.09 lakh crore, Rs 43,462 crore more than the previous year’s budget. However, the budget’s implementation is contingent on the BJP retaining power post the Assembly polls, as a new government may want to present a fresh budget.