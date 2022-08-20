Bommai promises more funds for OBC hostels

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he would approve Rs 250 crore to upgrade backward classes hostels in the state.

He spoke at the 107th birth anniversary of former chief minister D Devaraj Urs.

"I will approve Rs 150 crore needed for hostel repair and another Rs 100 crore for other works," Bommai said.

He further announced that the government will increase the capacity of hostels by 25% this year. "The number of hostel students is going up. We're increasing capacity by 25% for which funds will be given," Bommai said, adding that there are 2,439 hostels in the state.

The government is setting up five hostels that can house 1,000 students each. "These hostels are coming up at Mysuru, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru and Bengaluru. My goal is to increase the capacity to 5,000," he said.

In addition to four schools named after social reformer Narayana Guru being set up, each costing Rs 30 crore, Bommai said two more will be started due to high demand.

The government is also restarting a tailoring scheme for women named after Urs. "The scheme had stopped. We're restarting it this year," Bommai said.

Bommai hailed Urs as "a great leader, an able administrator and a champion of backward classes."

According to Bommai, Urs took Karnataka to greater heights in politics. "Unfortunately, those for whom he sacrificed everything were not with him during his last days. This tragedy needs introspection," he said.

On the occasion, the D Devaraj Urs award was presented to Mangaluru-based Dr Annayya Kulal.