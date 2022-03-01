Bommai reaches out to family of student killed in Ukraine

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has condoled the death of Naveen Gyangoudar, an Indian student who was killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday morning.

Naveen hailed from Haveri in Karnataka and is the first Indian casualty of the deadly face-off between Ukraine and Russia.

The Chief Minister called up Naveen's father, Shekhar Gouda and consoled him. Terming the development as a real tragedy, the Chief Minister assured the family of all support for bringing back Naveen's mortal remains to India. He said that the state government is following up on the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Recounting his son's last phone call to him earlier Tuesday morning, an emotional Shekhar Gouda said that Naveen used to call him at least two or three times a day.

Naveen was studying in Ukraine for the last 4 years. According to family sources, the tragedy occurred when he went out to have his breakfast.

