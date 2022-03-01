Bommai reaches out to kin of student killed in Ukraine

Bommai reaches out to family of student killed in Ukraine

Naveen hailed from Haveri in Karnataka and is the first Indian casualty of the deadly face-off between Ukraine and Russia

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 01 2022, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 16:58 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has condoled the death of Naveen Gyangoudar, an Indian student who was killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday morning.

Naveen hailed from Haveri in Karnataka and is the first Indian casualty of the deadly face-off between Ukraine and Russia.

The Chief Minister called up Naveen's father, Shekhar Gouda and consoled him. Terming the development as a real tragedy, the Chief Minister assured the family of all support for bringing back Naveen's mortal remains to India. He said that the state government is following up on the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Recounting his son's last phone call to him earlier Tuesday morning, an emotional Shekhar Gouda said that Naveen used to call him at least two or three times a day.

Naveen was studying in Ukraine for the last 4 years. According to family sources, the tragedy occurred when he went out to have his breakfast.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
India News
Ukraine
Russia
basavaraj bommai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

How not to help a friend in need

How not to help a friend in need

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

 