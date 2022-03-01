Bommai reaches out to family of student killed in Ukraine, says efforts on to bring back Naveen’s body 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said all efforts are being made to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Gyanagoudar who was killed during Russian shelling at Kharkiv in the war-hit Ukraine.

“I have requested the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of External Affairs for help in getting the body,” an emotional Bommai told reporters.

“I know it’s difficult considering that it’s a war zone. If not immediately, we will try to get the body in the next couple of days.”

Holding back tears, Bommai said he knew Naveen’s family personally. He spoke to Naveen’s father Shekar over phone and expressed condolences. Naveen hailed from the Haveri district that Bommai represents.

“Naveen was a 4th-year medical student. Last week, he went into the bunker. He came out of the railway station (Tuesday) to regroup with others. He was killed in an air strike. Two others from Chalageri in Ranebennur taluk were with him and one of them sustained injury,” Bommai said.

“I knew the family. One of their cousins lives in Dubai,” he said and paused to get a grip over himself.

“I have requested the MEA... on how can we recover the body? What is the situation? In what state is the body? We don’t know,” he said.

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa also spoke to Naveen’s father and assured him that efforts will be made to bring back the body in three days.

“No one expected this. I have no words to say,” Yediyurappa told the inconsolable father.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar slammed the BJP government for ‘failing’ to evacuate Indians in time.

“While all other nations are evacuating their students, our government is still counting stars. The state and Centre have failed in protecting our students. At least now, emergency measures should be taken to bring Indians back,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy - both former chief ministers - urged the Centre to intensify evacuation of Indians stuck in Ukraine.

