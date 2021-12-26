Bommai rules out any change in fresh Covid curbs

Bommai rules out any change in Karnataka's fresh Covid curbs

The cases are slightly high in neighbouring states and keeping this in mind, the government ordered a night curfew, he said

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 26 2021, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 16:12 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: IANS File Photo

After the Karnataka government announced the imposition of night curfew in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday said there is no question of revising the Covid-19 guidelines and night curfew will be in place as per the order.

Speaking to reporters at Mysuru airport in Mandakalli, the Chief Minister said, "Covid and Omnicorn are in control in the state but night curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure."

Also read: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

The cases are slightly high in neighbouring states and keeping this in mind, the government ordered a night curfew, he said.

On reports suggesting a surge in Covid-19 cases in February 2022, Bommai said "they are just predictions and thus precautionary measures have been taken".

