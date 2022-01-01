Bommai sets 3-month deadline for automatic land conversion

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday set a three-month deadline for 48 cities to prepare their master plans so that the process of land conversion can be made easier.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with deputy commissioners, Bommai said the absence of master plans in 48 cities is posing hurdles to speedy land conversions.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka has already announced the government’s intentions to tweak existing regulations in order to convert agricultural lands for non-agricultural use within a day. “If the master plans are in place, we will be able to do the conversions automatically,” Bommai said.

Officials in the revenue department told DH that at present, the land conversions are happening based on affidavits, where the details of a particular case are sent to the Urban Development Department. “If the master plan is ready, this can be done in one day. Without this, clarification has to be sought from town and country planning officials, which will delay the matter,” an official explained.

In the meeting with DCs, the CM discussed several revenue issues pending in the state for a long time. One such was the pendency of applications to regularise gomal lands, owing to legal hurdles. The law department will look into an amendment of rules to resolve this deadlock, Bommai said.

In addition, there are thousands of revenue cases pending in tahsildar and assistant commissioner courts across the state. These are cases pending for close to two decades. “At the pace it is being resolved, these cases will take another four years to be disposed of. We will appoint more tahsildars, assistant commissioners and support staff to dispose of the cases soon,” Bommai added.

DCs have been asked to conduct surveys in their respective districts to identify the extent of actual forests. “We have to re-examine the records as in several places, revenue lands have been identified as deemed forest, creating problems for the poor.”

