'Bommai to continue as CM': BJP leaders rebuff leadership change speculation

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Tuesday said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will not be removed, dubbing questions on change in leadership “hypothetical”.

Singh was responding to speculation that Bommai may be replaced as part of a full-fledged rejig ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

“Hypothetical questions won’t have an answer,” Singh, who manages the BJP’s affairs in Karnataka, said when asked about change in leadership. “Bommai is a common man. People like him for the way he's working for the poor and farmers under PM Modi’s leadership,” he said.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka seconded Singh. “Nobody should dream about this. There’s no question of the CM getting changed,” he said, adding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already announced that Bommai would lead the BJP into the next election. “Bommai has the blessings of the top brass,” Ashoka added.

Murmurs that Bommai may be changed came to the fore after BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, at a party meeting in Mysuru last week, said changes become necessary to infuse freshness. This plunged the BJP into confusion as party circles began speculating of a Gujarat-like “wholesale” change, including a new Chief Minister.

Santhosh’s statement came just days before Amit Shah’s arrival in Bengaluru, his second visit in about a month’s time.

On Tuesday, two former BJP chief ministers had different things to say on the issue. “There's no such news. It's just speculation,” B S Yediyurappa told reporters whereas Jagadish Shettar said: “I don’t want to discuss this.”

Speculation is also rife on expansion or reshuffle of Bommai’s Cabinet. “I am confident that Cabinet expansion will definitely happen in 2-3 days,” Yediyurappa said. “Shah has come here with a final decision on that. So, he may announce it here or go back to Delhi for a discussion with PM Modi,” he said.

Bommai has five positions vacant in his Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Bijapur City BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said the party high command is thinking of big changes to make the government more effective, speed up development and tackle corruption allegations. “It may happen before May 10,” Yatnal, who was among the first BJP lawmakers to predict Yediyurappa’s resignation, said.

