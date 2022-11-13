Bommai to unveil bronze statue of Kedambadi Ramayya Gowda on November 19

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will unveil the bronze statue of Kedambady Ramayya Gowda, who had led Amar Sullia's rebellion against the British government in 1837 much earlier to 1857 Sepoy mutiny, at Bavutagudde on November 19, Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath said.

"The statue is about 22 feet height, including a 10-feet platform," MLA said during the sidelines of a preparatory meeting organised at the MCC Hall on Friday.

The statue was being installed at a cost of Rs 40 lakh. MCC has contributed Rs 30 lakh while the remaining money was donated by the Kannada and Culture Department.

According to Dakshina Kannada district gazetteer, the uprising, which began at Bellare in the last week of March 1837, spread to Sullia, Puttur, Bantwal, Kumble, Kasargod, and finally to Mangaluru.

The revolutionaries had lowered the British flag at Bavutagudde on April 5, 1837, and hoisted their own flag. The peasants, led by Ramayya Gowda, had ruled Mangalore for 13 days.

About 25,000 people are likely to take part in the programme. The CM will also lay the foundation stone for many developmental works, MLA Kamath added.

The MLA said buses should be arranged to ferry followers of Kedambady Rammayya Gowda from different parts of the district. Officials should ensure that there is no traffic congestion.

MCC Mayor Jayanand Anchan, Deputy Mayor Poornima, and MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar among others were present