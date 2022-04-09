Bommai washes hands of campaign to ban Wakf Board

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has clarified that the government has nothing to do with the campaign to ban the Wakf Board, saying that everyone is equal in the government's eye and maintaining law and order situation is the state's key objective.

In Basavakalyan for an event, Bommai responded to a question on Pramod Mutalik's call for a campaign to ban the Wakf Board, "People practice their respective traditions. The government is being run in accordance with the laws. The government has nothing to do with these campaigns."

Reacting to the AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala's tweet on the Bitcoin issue, Bommai said, "I have replied to the issue in the Legislative Assembly itself. If he has any information on the issue, let him submit it instead of tweeting. It is meaningless."

