Bommai will remain CM until next elections, says Karnataka BJP chief

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday asserted that Basavaraj Bommai will remain the chief minister until the next elections.

“There won’t be any change in leadership. There’s no need for people to believe in such a hypothesis,” Kateel told reporters.

“With BS Yediyurappa also, speculation on his removal started the very next day he became the CM. Even now, there’s speculation saying Bommai will go this day or that day,” Kateel said, adding that Bommai will lead the BJP into the next elections under Yediyurappa’s guidance.

He said that speculation surrounding Bommai’s exit is aimed at “destabilising” the government and “creating political problems”. He even speculated that the Congress could be behind this rumour.

Kateel further clarified that Bommai is not scheduled for an overseas trip. “He has leg pain for which he is taking treatment. He is healthy. The leg pain will get fixed here itself. He was to go abroad on government work, which was postponed,” he said.

