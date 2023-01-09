Book on me is to humiliate me ahead of elections, BJP behind it, says Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday described as “defamatory” a book that BJP leaders are set to release to project the former Congress chief minister as an appeaser of minorities, especially Muslims.

Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan is scheduled to release the book titled Siddu Nija Kanasugalu (The True Dreams of Siddu) at Town Hall later in the day.

BJP SC Morcha chairperson Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, writer Rohith Chakratirtha (who courted controversy as the head of the textbook revision committee), columnist Santosh Thimmaiah and others are named on the invitation card for the book release event.

The cover of the book shows Siddaramaiah dressed as erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, who is despised by the Hindutva groups that accuse him of having been a “tyrant” who killed Hindus.

“Everything looks yellow to jaundiced eyes,” Siddaramaiah told reporters. He recalled that BJP leader BS Yediyurappa himself had dressed up as Tipu Sultan once. “And, who had written a foreword to Sheikh Ali’s book?” the Congress leader said, referring to BJP’s Jagadish Shettar.

“They are releasing this book targeting me because an election is coming. It is totally defamatory. Let's see what I can do legally,” he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress legal cell general secretary Surya Mukundraj L has petitioned the Bengaluru police seeking cancellation of the event “keeping law and order in mind”.

The book adds to the BJP’s effort to discredit Siddaramaiah, one of the most popular Congress leaders in Karnataka who is looking for a second term as chief minister should his party win the upcoming Assembly election.