Border row: Karnataka CM Bommai to visit Delhi on November 29

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that he would visit New Delhi on November 29, to hold discussions with senior lawyers and leaders in connection with the border issues with the neighbouring states.

Speaking to reporters at Mysuru airport, Bommai said a meeting, headed by Karnataka Border and Water Protection Commission Chairperson Justice Shivaraj V Patil, will discuss the pros and cons of the border issues.

The case will be heard in Supreme Court on November 30.

When reporters drew his attention to the people living in villages in Maharashtra that border Karnataka and wish to be included in the state, he said that the matter was still sub judice.

On the demand by the Vokkaliga community to increase their share in the reservation, the CM said, "The aspirations of all communities are on a rise. Their petition is yet to be received. Suitable measures will be taken".

Paddy procurement

Paddy procurement centres are opened in Mangaluru, where Kuchalakki is cultivated. Besides, the paddy procurement centres will be opened at Gangavathi, Sindhanuru, Mysuru, Mandya and other places, Bommai said.

Fake ID cards

When asked about the websites that provide fake voter IDs and Aadhaar cards to people in Bengaluru, he said that a probe had already been ordered over the voter's revision list. "This issue will also be probed."

To a query on sanctioning government funds for reviving 135 heritage buildings in Mysuru that needs attention, Bommai promised to take necessary steps after obtaining information in this regard.

Uniform Civil Code

On the implementation of 'Uniform Civil Code' (UCC) in Karnataka, the CM said that he had been gathering information in this regard.

"BJP has been talking about it for many years. Many states have constituted committees for implementing the UCC. Neither Union Home Minister Amit Shah nor others have discussed with me about the UCC. However, the developments in other states will be observed and a decision will be taken," he added.

Development works

He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of an accommodation building for devotees visiting the Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud.

Bommai also launched many development works, including Nugu and Hediyala Lift Irrigation projects, in the Mysuru district on Monday.