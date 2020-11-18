Border row: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa lashes out at Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday lashed out at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for 'stoking' the border dispute between the two states.

Maharashtra, on linguistic grounds, laid claim on Belagavi (Belgaum), a part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency that is currently one of Karnataka’s largest districts.

On Tuesday, Pawar had reportedly called for incorporation of Belagavi (Belgaum), Karwar and Nippani into Maharashtra, given that these regions have a considerable Marathi-speaking population.

“Marathis are living in Karnataka like Kannadigas. Marathis are pure Hindutva followers. During the Belagavi Vishwa Kannada Sammelana, Marathis participate in large numbers. Still, Ajit Pawar is trying to stoke fire,” Yediyurappa said. “I condemn this. He should stop speaking so defiantly going forward," he added.

