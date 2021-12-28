Border row: Maharashtra Congress chief Patole worried over Bommai's remark

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday said the state government should take serious note of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's remark that 40 villages from Jat tehsil in the border district of Sangli were welcome to join the southern state.

Speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Patole said the state government needs to understand the problems being faced by these villages.

"Bommai has spoken about it in the Karnataka Assembly and we need to take it seriously. He also said Karnataka will not part with even an inch of Belagavi and other Marathi-dominated areas in that state," the Congress leader said.

Maharashtra and Karnataka are locked in a border dispute for several decades and the matter is pending before the Supreme Court. Maharashtra stakes claim to Belagavi, Karwar and surrounding areas which have a sizable Marathi-speaking population and are part of the southern state.

