Patole worried over Bommai's remark on border row

Border row: Maharashtra Congress chief Patole worried over Bommai's remark

Speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Patole said the state government needs to understand the problems being faced by these villages

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 28 2021, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 02:32 ist
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole (L). Credit: PTI File Photo

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday said the state government should take serious note of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's remark that 40 villages from Jat tehsil in the border district of Sangli were welcome to join the southern state.

Speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Patole said the state government needs to understand the problems being faced by these villages.

"Bommai has spoken about it in the Karnataka Assembly and we need to take it seriously. He also said Karnataka will not part with even an inch of Belagavi and other Marathi-dominated areas in that state," the Congress leader said.

Maharashtra and Karnataka are locked in a border dispute for several decades and the matter is pending before the Supreme Court. Maharashtra stakes claim to Belagavi, Karwar and surrounding areas which have a sizable Marathi-speaking population and are part of the southern state.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Karnataka
Nana Patole
basavaraj bommai
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report

Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

 