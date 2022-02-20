Both sindhoor, hijab part of our culture: Siddaramaiah

Both sindhoor, hijab part of our culture: Siddaramaiah

Wearing saffron stoles just for the purpose of opposing hijabs was a petty move, he said. 

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 20 2022, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 05:18 ist
Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Both ‘sindhoor’ and ‘hijab’ are part of our culture and beliefs, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said on Sunday, expressing his reservation on coercing anyone against practising their faiths. 

Wearing saffron stoles just for the purpose of opposing hijabs was a petty move, he said. 

Siddaramaiah was commenting on the recent incident where a student was stopped from entering class for applying ‘sindhoor,’ citing the High Court interim order against hijab.

“No one has a problem if students apply ‘sindhoor,’ nor is anyone affected if students wear hijab. These are traditions that are being followed for years,” he said.

Though (Muslim girl) students used to wear hijab in the past, nobody used to attend classes wearing saffron stoles.

“It is petty to wear saffron stoles just to oppose hijab. This is also insulting to the saffron stole,” he said, urging not to use it for inhumane and uncivilised practices.

Commenting on the controversy over RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa’s remarks on changing the national flag, he accused BJP of being more interested in saving the minister than upholding the dignity of the flag.

“Insulting national flag amounts to sedition and is against the law,” he said.

Letter to PM

The former CM has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to lift the restrictions on procuring ragi at the minimum support price.

All the ragi produced in the state should be procured, not just 2.1 lakh tonnes, he said. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Hijab
Hijab row
Siddaramaiah

Related videos

What's Brewing

Manipur: 'Pot Lamba' gauge voters' mood ahead of polls

Manipur: 'Pot Lamba' gauge voters' mood ahead of polls

Gujarat Titans unveil official team logo in Metaverse

Gujarat Titans unveil official team logo in Metaverse

Bird flu resurfaces in India: All you need to know

Bird flu resurfaces in India: All you need to know

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will be burnt to ashes: Kangana

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will be burnt to ashes: Kangana

 