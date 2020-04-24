Boy among three contract virus in Bagalkot

After a lull of four days, Bagalkot district saw three new cases of Covid-19 on Friday.
A 14-year-old boy from Mudhol, son of the Patient 380, tested positive for Covid-19 in Mudhol. Throat swab sample of a 24-year-old man, the neighbour of P380, has returned positive for the virus.
The third case from the district is a 46-year-old from Jamkhandi with no travel history. His source of infection is being investigated. All three have been admitted to the Covid-19 ward in Bagalkot district hospital.
