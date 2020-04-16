Boy returns gold ring found in food kit

A 12-year-old boy who returned a gold ring which he found in the food kit supplied during the lockdown recently was felicitated by Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor on Thursday, for his honesty.

Puttur Bunts Association had supplied food kits through the MLA's war room to the house of Haneef, a resident of Karmala in Bannur on the outskirts of Puttur taluk last week.

Hukas, son of Haneef, who saw a gold finger ring inside the kit brought the matter to the notice of CMC member Premalatha Nandila.

Later, the ring was handed over to its owner Ramachandra Ghate. The ring had accidentally fallen inside the kit while packing the food.

Matandoor visited the house of Haneef and felicitated Hukas with a shawl and garland. An additional food kit was also handed over to him.